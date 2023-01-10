VineBrook Homes Commits $1 Million to Expand Successful Partnership with Operation HOPE

Funding will provide additional resources and opportunities for residents to strengthen financial literacy skills and resiliency

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes announced today it is expanding its partnership with Operation HOPE to include a five-year, $1 million commitment to provide its residents across the U.S. with resources and programs to help achieve financial freedom. The announcement took place during the 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums, the largest gathering in the world on behalf of empowering underserved communities. VineBrook launched its partnership with Operation HOPE in November 2021. Through this partnership, VineBrook provides its residents with no-cost access to Operation HOPE's award-winning virtual workshops, learning sessions, and certified one-on-one financial coaching to help improve their FICO score, manage their budget and debts, grow long-term savings, and pursue wealth creation. This commitment will expand the dedicated Operation HOPE resources needed to help increase participation in the available programs for VineBrook residents.

"Our partnership with VineBrook Homes, like our other partners in the single family rental industry, has empowered residents across the U.S. with the knowledge and tools they need to strengthen their financial foundation – and their future," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Expanding this partnership will provide additional coaches so that residents can deepen their engagement with the resources and curriculum that, in turn, can help them build generational wealth."

"When I first met John and learned about Operation HOPE, I was inspired and wanted to incorporate it into the offering we provide VineBrook residents," said Dana Sprong, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of VineBrook Homes. "I've been impressed by the successful results we have achieved together, see tremendous potential to assist even more people going forward, and am thrilled to announce this expanded partnership."

VineBrook's partnership with Operation HOPE seeks to help residents attain financial wellbeing by providing access to the tools they need to achieve their financial goals, whether that means improving their credit, starting a business, saving for retirement, or becoming homeowners. Since the partnership's launch, Operation HOPE has worked with more than 200 VineBrook residents, resulting in all participants improving their credit scores, increasing their savings and reducing household debt by nearly $500 per month.

"Resident satisfaction and support are top priorities at VineBrook, and the programs we offer in partnership with Operation HOPE are consistently among the most popular benefits we provide," said Ryan McGarry, Chief Operating Officer of VineBrook Homes. "VineBrook's homes for lease are some of the most affordable homes within our markets, are well-within GSE guidelines for affordability, and align with resident budgets as one of their single largest expenses. Our partnership with the purpose-driven Operation HOPE team and their commitment to financial literacy is a powerful combination that will further aid our communities in achieving their diverse financial goals."

About VineBrook Homes, LLC

VineBrook Homes is an internally managed real estate company specializing in acquiring, renovating and leasing single family homes. Unlike other providers, VineBrook takes a different approach in the growing Single Family Rental Home industry, focusing on affordability and value for our residents. Since our commencement in 2007, we have quickly become one of the largest providers of quality homes with a variety of housing options offered.

Our highly trained and experienced staff is dedicated to providing the best experience to current and future residents, while being a good citizen in our communities. Our core values of hard work, integrity, communication and execution have helped build a recognized brand known for quality and long-term resident satisfaction.

We are proud to provide the many benefits of single-family home living in great neighborhoods, with ample space, storage, yards, privacy, security, and professional management at a reasonable price. Most importantly, our success in the single-family rental home business would be nothing if it weren't for our fantastic residents, and we work every day to provide the best service possible to meet their needs. For more information, please visit www.VineBrookHomes.com .

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low- and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

