New video shows how expedition cruising is making waves in the Great Lakes region

A link to the Great Lakes expedition cruise experience video can be found on the GLCA website greatlakescruiseassociation.com and the Great Lakes Cruise Association YouTube channel HERE.

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - An alternative destination for expedition cruise ships is making waves in the industry. One that offers an unrivaled variety of topography, vast nature-based experiences and the vibrancy of a diverse cultural mosaic. From cosmopolitan cities to lakeside villages, the boundless adventures are the envy of cruise destinations around the globe. The Great Lakes offers a world of exploration never before known by cruise operators. A new video produced by The Great Lakes Cruise Association (GLCA) presents an overview of the Great Lakes expedition cruise experience.

Great Lake Cruise Association (CNW Group/Great Lake Cruise Association, Expedition Tours) (PRNewswire)

With the emergence and growth of expedition cruising, the decision was made to develop a new destination tailored to the burgeoning industry. The saltwater estuary at the mouth of the St. Lawrence Seaway yields to the world's largest volume of freshwater supplied by the "inland seas." This expansive region, from the first port of call of Montréal to northwestern terminus of Thunder Bay, provides a glimpse into the storied past of early settlers, the important strategic locations of historical forts and villages and an indelible impression of the original inhabitants of this pristine land. GLCA represents most of the ports and tourism suppliers in the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes. With the introduction of its new product brand, Great Lakes Expedition Cruising, Executive Director, Stephen Burnett states, "Our mission is to smooth the way for our cruise partners and to encourage them to sail into the communities we represent throughout the Great Lakes. Our new video demonstrates the exciting opportunities that our expedition product brand facilitates."

En route west, visitors soon discover the vast wilderness of the mighty St. Lawrence River — the so-called "main character" of Canadian history. In 1534, French explorer Jacques Cartier happened upon the river and recounts in his journal, "Comme la vie était dure" how hard was the life of these first explorers. Burnett explains, "Fast forward five centuries and the seaway experience now sits in the lap of luxury aboard intimate expedition ships."

Expedition cruise ships are much smaller than their floating city-sized, ocean-going counterparts. With shallow drafts, they are able to navigate closer to more isolated ports and scenic wonders. Expedition cruising in the Great Lakes places the emphasis on experiences ashore, many of which are well off the beaten path. Cruise operators may offer their guests opportunities to discover remote regions and get up close and personal with the natural environment — the unique flora and fauna of each port of call — and learn of the territories with a team of experts. Guests may engage in ambitious hikes, view endemic wildlife, learn of the history of Indigenous peoples, indulge in local cultures and attend lectures from naturalists and scientists.

Burnett describes the experience, "This enormous eco-region hosts a variety of aquatic, wetland, forest and dune habitats. We invite cruise operators and their guests to explore the stunning, biodiverse Great Lakes region during an unforgettable journey aboard their expedition cruise ships."

A link to the Great Lakes expedition cruise experience video can be found on the GLCA website greatlakescruiseassociation.com and the Great Lakes Cruise Association YouTube channel HERE.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Lake Cruise Association, Expedition Tours