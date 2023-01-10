Mary Olivieri of Chicago's 2.718 Marketing Named as Judge for 2023 Effie Awards

The agency's president to join a panel of industry leaders to recognize and honor top efforts in marketing and advertising

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Olivieri, President of 2.718 Marketing, an award-winning integrated B2B marketing agency, has been selected to join the United States Round One Jury for the 2023 Effie Awards. Olivieri and her fellow judges will help identify and honor the most effective marketing efforts from across the United States.

For over 50 years, thousands of industry leaders have come together to recognize and celebrate successful marketing efforts and their creators at the annual Effie Awards, regarded as a global symbol of achievement and the pre-eminent industry award by advertisers and agencies alike. The Effie Awards present a unique opportunity to evaluate the most effective marketing efforts in use today and establish benchmarks for marketers to both learn from and improve upon.

"The Effie Awards are the gold standard of advertising excellence," said Mary Olivieri, President of 2.718 Marketing. "After executing a rebrand built around exponential growth here at 2.718 Marketing, I'm honored to be able to bring my experience to this talented panel of advertising leaders and help spotlight the most effective and inspiring campaigns from across the country."

Olivieri will join the Round One Jury, which is made up of a select group of senior industry executives who will review work across more than 60 entry categories, including product/service and a mix of specialty awards highlighting digital, healthcare, media, multicultural, and positive change. They will specifically look at how objective setting, strategic ideas, creative execution, and metrics led to achieving measurable growth.

About 2.718 Marketing

2.718 Marketing is a Chicago-based integrated marketing and advertising agency that helps brands grow boldly. Founded in 1988, 2.718 Marketing's team offers a full range of integrated marketing capabilities. Serving national and global clients across industries including building & home products, food & food ingredients, higher education, financial services, and manufacturing, 2.718 Marketing delivers the exponential growth that B2B businesses demand while seeking to improve and prove the impact of results-driven marketing.

