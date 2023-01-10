Law Offices of Brad Jackson Wins Judgment Against City of Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced business litigation attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann, assisted by associate attorney Patrick Fang, all of Dallas' The Law Offices of Brad Jackson, have won a judgment of more than $656,000 against the City of Dallas in a real estate dispute over a strip of valuable land along Mockingbird Lane. With the addition of prejudgment interest, the total amount due under the judgment exceeds $850,000.

Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann successfully represented real estate developer 6101 Mockingbird, LLC in the lawsuit after the City of Dallas demanded a 10-foot strip of land as a condition of approving the owners' request for a plat to permit the redevelopment of two adjoining lots, which the company argued was an "illegal taking."

Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann defeated the city's attempts to have the case dismissed by winning a key ruling from the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas that cleared the way for a trial.

The trial's first phase was conducted in September when the court found that the city was liable to the company for taking the land. The damages phase of the trial occurred in December, with a final ruling issued in favor of Mr. Jackson's and Ms. Mann's client on December 23.

In the final judgment, Hon. Judge Juan Renteria of County Court at Law No. 5 ordered the City of Dallas to pay $327,603 in actual damages plus prejudgment interest of 7 percent beginning Dec. 2, 2015. The city was additionally ordered to pay $328,617.50 in attorneys' fees and approximately $25,000 in fees for expert witnesses. If the city unsuccessfully appeals the case, it will be liable for 6101 Mockingbird's appellate attorney fees, potentially totaling nearly $100,000.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles many types of business disputes, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

