Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Banking and Credit Cards, Highlighting Importance of Budget Analysis and Wire Transfers

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today released its 2022 Monitor Awards in personal banking, and retail and small business credit cards. Now in its 24th year, the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.

"In 2022, banks and card issuers acclimated to inflationary pressures and interest rate burdens by boosting budget analysis tools and features, helping clients better track their finances," said Olivia Jack, research manager at Corporate Insight. "As consumers and small business owners are increasingly squeezed by economic uncertainty, they will look to their bank and card institutions for tools and resources to help with financial planning, budgeting and forecasting."

In the Account Information category, USAA made several personal banking improvements and moved up from a silver medal 2021 to a gold in 2022, offering a strong Budget and Spending interface with cash flow monitoring and budgeting tools. Alongside useful How-To videos, USAA lets bank account holders build and auto-generate budgets or add sub-budgets to their general allocations.

Chase continues to dominate in the consumer credit card space, earning a gold medal for Account Information that includes a robust spending analysis tool with multiple dynamic visuals and detailed transaction information. Its new Wealth Plan interface consolidates its solid financial planning resources alongside a valuable Spending Summary chart with Net Worth, Net Income and Spend views.

Citibusiness earns a gold medal in the same category for its exemplary small business homepage and dashboard details, using card tiles to reveal robust account and transaction details along with a progress meter displaying the available credit in relation to the card's limit.

In the Bank Transfers category, Chase continues to lead with a comprehensive interface and extensive scheduling options that include unique activity previews with account-specific activity in the transfer detail steps. The firm's best-in-class Wires & Global Transfers hub lets clients schedule immediate, future-dated and recurring domestic and international wires. Chase is one of the only firms to allow clients to bypass trial deposit requirements by entering login credentials for an external bank.

In the small business space, few categories are as important as Employee Card Management, and American Express earns a gold medal for its excellent authorized user addition process with a strong array of primary card holder controls. The firm stands out for its primary account manager features, including varied permissions, contextual help and the crucial ability for primary users to add employee card holders and account managers online.

