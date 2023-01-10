Constellar and China National Convention Center embark on strategic partnership for event creation and knowledge exchange

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellar, Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with China National Convention Center (CNCC), China's largest convention centre in Beijing. This will enable Constellar and CNCC to explore strategic partnership opportunities and facilitate industry exchange in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions) between Singapore and China in 2023.

MICE remains a dynamic engine of growth as economies and borders reopen. In Singapore, the MICE industry has shown strong recovery with a robust pipeline of international events in 2023 and beyond. This is also reflected in the growing demand by event organisers to host events at Constellar's managed venue, the Singapore EXPO, where bookings have reached about 65% of pre-Covid levels so far. In 2022, Constellar also convened over an estimated 87,000 attendees across its four key trade exhibitions - Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia, BuildTech Asia, Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC and Singapore FinTech Festival. In 2023 Constellar will continue to build its portfolio through organic and inorganic growth, with its international footprint in Greater China strengthened through this MOU.

More international events and meetings are also expected to return to Beijing with China's borders reopening this month. Beijing is one of the largest metropolitan economies in the world, home to over 50 Fortune Global 500 companies and over 100 of China's largest companies. Against the backdrop of a changing events landscape and a high demand for face-to-face events, the strategic partnership will facilitate the creation of new events, talent and knowledge exchange tapping on the collective wisdom and experience from both parties.

"Constellar looks forward to partnering CNCC on expanding networks, empowering companies in Singapore and China to reach new audiences and go international," said Mr Jean-François Quentin, Constellar's Group Chief Executive Officer. He added: "Asia's MICE landscape remains dynamic with pent-up demand and strong growth opportunities. With Singapore and Beijing as two of its most important economic centres, Constellar and CNCC can play a key role in restoring vibrancy to the MICE industry through strengthening platforms for business and industry transformation."

Located in Beijing's Olympic Central Precinct, identified as one of the six high-end economic output zones focusing on entertainment, sports tourism and business conventions, China National Convention Center is China's largest convention center, hosting over 10,000 events since its opening in 2009. The strategic focus on Beijing by the Chinese government will accelerate its economic growth and expansion as a MICE powerhouse for the nation.

Mr Wei Mingqian, General Manager of China National Convention Center, said: "Constellar and CNCC are both industry leaders in Asia's events markets. Our partnership further strengthens our expertise in curating innovative events and venue experiences for businesses and customers. We look forward to combining our knowledge, boosting mutual exchanges, and joining forces to enhance industrial cooperation and exchanges between China and Singapore."

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping clients to build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

