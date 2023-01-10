BlueGrace Logistics Promotes Carol Haeck to Vice President of Credit & Billing

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), one of the largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in North America, announces Carol Haeck as Vice President of Credit & Billing. The new role reflects a critical service function for BlueGrace shippers and carriers, driving financial precision for the organization.

"With her team, Carol will continue to advance the financial and technological aspects of our credit and billing operations. These efforts and fiscal transformation will enable future growth. Consequently, we look forward to her leadership as a critical factor to our continued success," said Mike Dolski, Chief Financial Officer at BlueGrace Logistics.

Haeck is a strategic financial leader who develops credit rating models that quantify various aspects of risk such as credit ratings and default probability. As Vice President of Credit & Billing, she will have executive oversight to the billing, credit, and collections departments. She will lead BlueGrace's national billing and collections program including execution, reporting and action plan management.

Founded in 2009, Haeck has been with BlueGrace since its inception, developing organizational systems, processes, and financial reporting in the accounting services team. Prior to BlueGrace, Haeck worked in collections for FedEx Freight and United Shipping Solutions.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 12 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

