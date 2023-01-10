BBB National Programs Announces 91 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2023 National Advertising Review Board

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 91 panel pool members of the 2023 National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation.
The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with self-regulatory decisions.
Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit decisions. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with any advertising recommendations made. In situations where an advertiser fails to make good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as recommended, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency. These advertising programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute resolution programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs.
For 2023, panel pool members include 91 distinguished leaders from three different categories:
- National Advertisers
- Advertising Agencies
- Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)
A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.
Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 22 new members join 69 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.
"I am thankful to our industry association partners, which this year include the Interactive Advertising Bureau, for nominating our diverse and highly talented 2023 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "I am honored to welcome our new and returning distinguished panel pool members to their 2023 role of helping resolve truth-in-advertising disputes and enhance consumer trust."
Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2023.
New Panel Pool Members
New Public Members
- Jeffrey J. Maciejewski, PhD, Professor, Department of Computer Science, Design and Journalism, Creighton University
New Agency Members
- Celeste Castle, EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi USA
- David Lane, Co-Founder, Partner, LevLane
- Peggy Nordeen, CEO, Starmark
- Andy Pray, Founder & CEO, Praytell
- Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl, President & Chief Executive Officer, MHP/Team SI
New Advertising Members
- Lynne Bartron, Vice President, Global Consumer Marketing, Gen Digital Inc.
- Laura Brewick, SVP, Marketing, Serta Simmons Bedding
- Stephen Cassell, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer, Point32Health
- Matt Casselton, VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health
- Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block
- Nicolle DuBose, Vice President and Head of Marketing for Schlotzsky's, Focus Brands
- Rebecca Duke, Head of Portfolio Marketing, Platforms and Partnerships, Mondelez International
- Fernando Herrera, Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of California
- Ivonne Kinser, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Avocados from Mexico
- David Lee, Global Senior Director of Licensing and Cultural Marketing, Kellogg
- Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company
- Phil McWaters, Senior Vice President, Global Personal Health Care, Procter & Gamble
- Kevin L. Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market
- Brad Moranchek, Head of Global Integrated Media, Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Dana Paris, Chief Marketing Officer, Canidae Pet Food
- Chris Phillips, VP, Branded Content Sales & Strategy, Realtor.com
Returning Public Members
- Jenny Buschhorn, Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University
- Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell, Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, School of Business, University of California, Riverside
- Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers, B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D., Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath
- Allen Garcie, Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Department of Arts and Media - Digital Arts Program, Louisiana State University Shreveport
- Nancy J. Gray, Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University
- Timothy Hendrick, Associate Professor, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, San Jose State University
- Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson, Assistant Professor-Marketing, Morehouse College
- Alice Kendrick, Professor of Advertising, Southern Methodist University
- Peg Murphy, Associate Professor, Communication Dept., AAF AdClub Advisor, Columbia College Chicago
- Joel M. Nichols, M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis
- Daniel John Petek, Education Board of Directors, AAF, Advertising Instructor, Washington State University
- Larry Powell, Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Advertising & Public Relations, Gaylord College, University of Oklahoma
- Jan LeBlanc Wicks, Professor & Vice Chair, School of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Arkansas
Returning Agency Members
- Wendy Aldrich, EVP, Managing Partner, Universal McCann
- Michael Bassik, Founder & CEO, Axel Solutions, LLC
- Brad Bennett, Chief Firestarter, Wildfire
- Scott Bishoff, SVP Client Director, Canvas World Wide
- Allen Bosworth, President, EP+Co
- Laura Jean Bracken, President/COO, Palisades
- Dean Broadhead, CEO, broadhead.
- Jeffrey Buntin, Jr., President & CEO, The Buntin Group
- Brad Casper, Chief Executive Officer, Heart and Soul Marketing
- Jason Chebib, GM, The Americas, System1
- Brandon Cooke, Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB
- Stephanie Crockett, President & COO, Mower
- Steve Erich, Founder & President, Erich & Kallman
- Fay Ferguson, Co-Owner & Co-CEO, Burrell Communications
- Marina Filippelli, CEO, Orci
- Cary Hatch, Managing Director, Hart MDB+
- Patrick Kiss, President, BSSP
- Jeff Larson, President/COO, Mediassociates
- Victor Lee, President, Advantage Unified Commerce, Advantage Solutions
- Luis Miguel Messianu, Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO, Alma
- Bob Morrison, CEO, Morrison Agency
- Krista Nicholson, President, Motive
- Ingrid Otero-Smart, President/CEO, Casanova//McCann
- Dave Ronk, Marketing Engineer, The Shipyard
- Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS
- Duff Stewart, CEO, GSD&M
- Meredith Vaughan, CEO, Vladimir Jones
- Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson
Returning Advertising Members
- Nicole Apple, ANA Agency Relations Committee Co-Chair, Former Head of Global Strategic Agency Management, Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Homi Battiwalla, Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global
- Maya Battle, Director, Marketing Intelligence, Macmillan Publishers
- Adam Benaroya, Director, Global Media Capabilities & Operations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health
- Katrina Bott, Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited
- Denis Budniewski, Director, Marketing, Agency Strategy and Production Transformation, Verizon
- Amy Bytell, Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive
- Charles Chappell, Vice President, Innovation and R&D, The Hershey Company
- Michael Cruz, VP of Marketing, National Cycling League
- Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
- John Fredette, Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison
- Katherine Freeley, Global Head of Media & Digital, Procurement, Novartis
- Linda Gharib, Director, Brand and Corporate Communications, Wolters Kluwer
- Daniel Glantz, Former Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG
- Lee Hsieh, Global CRM & Digital Experience Acceleration Lead, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health
- Alia Kemet, Senior Vice President, Global Creative & Digital Transformation, McCormick & Company, Inc.
- Valerie Light, Former Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications
- Jim Low, President, Rip Van
- Ian McDonald, Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands
- Renee Milliaressis, Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
- Jason Morros, Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Edison Properties
- Gary P. Osifchin, CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser
- Justin Parnell, Vice President, Marketing, Strategy & ESG, Mondelez International, Inc.
- Simona Rabsatt Butler, Sr. Director, Global Sourcing - Media, Visa
- Erin Silver, Director, Social Media and Growth Marketing, Exclusive Resorts
- Amy Spiridakis, Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation
- Kwan Yim, Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi
- Doug Zarkin, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision
Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.
About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. BBB National Programs oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, privacy, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.
