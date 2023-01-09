TreeHouse Foods Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) will host an audio webcast of its Fourth Quarter earnings results conference call on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. TreeHouse will discuss the results for the Fourth Quarter and the outlook for 2023. An earnings release will be issued before the market opens on the same date, and the accompanying slides will be posted to the "Investors" section of the website prior to the webcast. The webcast will be accessible by visiting http://www.treehousefoods.com under "Investors", "Events & Presentations".

A webcast replay will be available under the "Investors", "Events & Presentations", "Archived Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading private label food and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutual profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers. Our purpose is supported by investment in depth, capabilities and operational efficiencies which are aimed to capitalize on the long-term growth prospects in the categories in which we operate.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com .

