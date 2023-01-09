PAYA SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Acquisition of Paya Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman is investigating the proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Paya Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYA) by Nuvei Corporation. The deal was announced on January 9, 2023, offers Paya shareholders just $9.75 per share, and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company was initially founded in 2006 as Sage Payment Solutions, and in 2017 it was acquired by GTCR, a Chicago-based private equity firm. The company went public in 2020 through a de-SPAC transaction with a blank check company. Since going public, GTCR has remained Paya's largest shareholder, currently owning 34% of the company's stock.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to Paya's shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including potential conflicts of interest arising out of GTCR's status the company's largest shareholder. Julie & Holleman is also investigating claims related to whether the $9.75 per share deal price is adequate. In its most recent earnings release, Paya reported substantial increases in payment volume, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and numerous other relevant financial metrics.

