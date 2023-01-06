TCL CSOT Showcases Latest Display Technologies at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a company committed to innovation in display technology, showcased its flagship products, including next-generation display technologies, at CES 2023, the world's largest and most influential consumer tech event.

The flagship 65" 8K IJP-OLED Display, the world's first 65" 8K printing OLED, was unveiled at the show. With up to 33 million ultra-high pixels, it is the market's most extensive OLED display, with the highest resolution and refresh rate developed based on Inkjet printing OLED technology. Possessing the ultimate color performance and an ultra-high contrast ratio, it delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Jointly developed by TCL CSOT and JOLED, a leading Japanese display technology company, the new 8K product boasts an improved refresh rate, higher brightness and a narrower border compared to its previous model. Better than ever, this display includes advanced technologies such as IR-Drop and thin-film transistor (TFT) compensation.

TCL CSOT also unveiled a VR device with the 1700 PPI Real-RGB LCD VR Display Module. With the world's highest pixels per inch (PPI), this new VR Display Module has significantly eliminated the 'screen-door' effect and the grainy experience associated with VR, delivering a final 3D image that looks more vivid and immersive than any other before.

At CES 2023, TCL CSOT will also showcase a broad range of new products such as the TCL CSOT NB/PAD - the World's First 14" Portable Envelope NB (Slide screen with fully unfolded technology) and the TCL CSOT TV - 98" 4K 240Hz 1G1D Gaming LCD (with a 1G1D pixel structure and a 240Hz frame rate). Perhaps even more excitingly, TCL CSOT will bring new technologies to the CES audience such as the 65" 8K wide view optical field display – a VR device that can ensure precise and comfortable naked eye stereo vision even without the use of heavy 3D glasses, which will greatly benefit conferences, educational videos and advertising solutions.

A true pioneer of display technology innovation

At CES, TCL CSOT has demonstrated its next-generation display technologies such as the Inkjet printing OLED (IJP-OLED), HVA and MLED. Its IJP-OLED technology delivers a wider color range, a lower power consumption and a higher resolution achieving transparent displays and flexible displays. The technology enjoys a lower production cost than traditional display technologies, and it is more applicable for large-size displays and mass production.

HVA technology utilizes PSVA (Polymer Stabilized Vertical Alignment) technology achieving both simplification of the base structure and overall improvement in display performance, bringing a higher contrast ratio, higher refresh rate and a faster response time. The MLED technology is being used in ultra-small displays, monitors, notebooks, in-vehicle displays and large displays.

After more than a decade, TCL CSOT has now transitioned from being an emerging player in the technology sector to becoming one of the key players in the development of semiconductor display technologies.

With the global display market ushering in a new round of developmental opportunities, TCL CSOT will continue its focus on developing next-generation display technologies and materials to build a comprehensive display ecosystem and deliver an ultimate viewing experience to consumers.

About TCL CSOT

As a subsidiary of TCL Technology, TCL CSOT has become one of the world's leading companies in the display industry and is committed to developing new technologies and innovations. TCL CSOT actively invests in future technologies such as Mini-LED, Micro-LED, OLED and Inkjet Printed OLED. The company's business includes large-sized displays, small-medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays and gaming monitors which contribute to its core competence in the global display industry.

