KENNEWICK, Wash., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading regional provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Scientific Spray Service of Tacoma, WA. This acquisition is Senske's ninth completed in 2022 capping off a record-breaking year for M&A activity.

Senske Services Announces Record M&A Activity in 2022

Throughout the year, Senske Services successfully acquired several industry-leading companies, strengthening its position as a top player in the pest control, lawn care, and tree and shrub care markets. These acquisitions bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the Senske Services team and greatly expand its reach and capabilities, solidifying its position as a key player in the landscaping industry.

"We are thrilled to have made such significant progress in the M&A space this year," said Casey Taylor, CEO, Senske Services. "These acquisitions and partnerships allow us to better serve our customers and further our mission of providing top-quality services."

With these acquisitions, Senske Services is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and expansion throughout the U.S. The company remains committed to providing the highest quality services to its customers and is excited to continue its journey as a leader in the lawn care, pest control, and tree care industries.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our M&A team.

