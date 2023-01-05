PawnTrust Set to Revolutionize PawnShop Business

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionizing the way pawn shops do business, PawnTrust ($DWIS) launched a new tool on its website pawn scan, that collects data to create a platform listing verified, active pawn brokers around the country.

The tool, PawnScan, allows PawnTrust to meet its main objective to give the public access to a reputable online platform to pawn or sell items. PawnTrust is the first to market with this revolutionary bidding process exclusively for pawn shops.

When a consumer chooses to pawn or sell an item, PawnTrust makes the process as effortless and faster than ever thought possible. In fact, PawnTrust's API process is the first of its kind in the pawn industry.

Through PawnTrust's API process, a person wishing to pawn or sell an item will send a snapshot/photo of the item to the PawnTrust marketplace, where over 7,825 verified pawn shops will have the opportunity to make an offer on the item. All offers will be live with a five-minute window for the transaction. All transactions will be private between the pawn shop and the consumer.

PawnTrust's API's Intelligence Platform connects pawn shop data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing millions of Americans. This platform enables nationwide access to quickly get results and eliminate the need to find nearby pawn shops.

PawnTrust API gives a customer-centric experience to the users that helps save time by pawning or selling items within minutes, without leaving home. This brings the digital revolution to the industry just as the market is on the verge of expansion by turning into a pawn shop marketplace for people to pawn or sell it with a decentralized trust mechanism.

PawnTrust will be live by the second quarter of 2023.

Learn more about PawnTrust at www.pawntrust.com.

