Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Application for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment

Coupa's user-friendly design, prescriptive community insights, and co-innovation with customers are among the strengths recognized

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Midmarket IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications. For a complimentary copy of the report, click here .

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software) (PRNewswire)

This is the third time IDC has recognized Coupa for its Travel and Expense (T&E) solution. IDC named Coupa as a Leader based on its heavy investment in applied AI through Community.ai, strength in tirelessly integrating customer feedback, and steadfast focus on delivering user-centric design.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by IDC as a Leader in T&E. Building from the ground up with our customers has allowed us to co-innovate features that were a necessity but also deliver a radically different solution. By harnessing the power of Coupa's platform and trillions of dollars of spending, our T&E solution provides organizations with powerful benchmarking and prescriptive recommendations to help increase efficiency and drive greater savings," said Raja Hammoud, executive vice president of products at Coupa.

The IDC MarketScape found Coupa's open spirit of cooperation and co-innovation with customers to be a key strength. The report states, "Customers often pick Coupa and stay with Coupa over other vendors due to the strong emphasis on ensuring customer success and thoughtfully addressing customer needs and feedback."

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be simpler, safer, and vastly more sustainable.

"We need a platform that can scale and move forward with us. With Coupa, everything is connected, automated, and streamlined," said David Hose, director of financial systems, Bowery. "Centralized spend visibility is critical to cost management and with Coupa, we're able to enforce end-to-end compliance allowing us to capture all T&E spend — both before and after expenses are incurred — to control costs and reduce spend leakages wherever opportunities exist."

Coupa's solution is distinct from anything else in the industry today because of three key components:

User-Centric Experience : User-friendly design accelerates adoption while reducing program management headaches and eliminating the need for travelers to book off-channel.

Unified T&E Management : Comprehensive T&E management in a single, seamless solution that eliminates silos and optimizes every dollar spent by integrating across the BSM platform.

Community-Driven Insights: AI-powered insights from Coupa's $4T+ of anonymized global community travel and expense data provide intelligent travel recommendations, savings opportunities, and business benchmarks.

Get started with Coupa today. Visit coupa.com .

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coupa Software