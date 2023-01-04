Innovid to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital, today announced management will host one-on-one investor meetings and present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Citi 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

Format: In-person presentation "A Review of the AVOD Industry with Innovid," fireside chat and one-on-one meetings.

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

When: 8:45 a.m. MT ( 10:15 a.m. ET ) on Wednesday, January 4 th

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Format: In-person fireside chat and one-on-one meetings.

Location: New York, NY

When: 10:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday , January 11th

For a live webcast of these presentations, please visit Innovid's events page here.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement, and outcomes across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "aim," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding its future financial results and expected growth. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results, including Innovid's ability to raise financing in the future, success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors, changes in applicable laws or regulations, Innovid's ability to maintain and expand relationships with advertisers, decreases and/or changes in CTV audience viewership behavior, Innovid's ability to make the right investment decisions and to innovate and develop new solutions, the accuracy of Innovid's estimates of market opportunity, forecasts of market growth and projections of future financial performance, the extent of investment required in Innovid's sales and marketing efforts, Innovid's ability to effectively manage its growth, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the risk of continued inflation and other macroeconomic events, acquisition related risks, and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Innovid's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Innovid's website at investors.innovid.com. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

