Inbounds.com Acquires Industry Leading Data List Management Provider and Data Brokerage, Data Prosper

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Inbounds.com, a premier tech-enabled marketing agency, announced today the acquisition of Data Prosper, a leading list management and data monetization service provider, in a transaction that involved cash and equity.

Inbounds.com's owned and operated digital brands drive consumer acquisition for its clients in legal, finance and insurance. With the acquisition of Data Prosper, Inbounds.com will be able to provide significant value by way of data management services, improving their clients' return significantly. Additionally, by leveraging Data Prosper's extensive and highly segmented consumer database, Inbounds.com will be able to generate substantially higher consumer engagement across all verticals.

"The synergy between Inbounds.com and Data Prosper is that of a dream. After working closely with their management team for years, we realized this acquisition was a natural fit. We are very excited to be able to offer our longstanding and new clients additional products and services that will directly impact their bottom line," said Leonardo Danconia, CEO of Inbounds.com.

Founded by performance marketing veterans and developers, Data Prosper has helped its clients in insurance and multiple other categories re-monetize and manage their data driving a significant lift in ROAS. Data prosper currently manages millions of records daily for re-monetization through its longstanding partnerships and through its vast network, sells millions of records of month.

Jason Auld, CEO of Data Prosper, said, "Inbounds.com services are the perfect complement to Data Prosper, both offering clients different ways to scale marketing, while keeping performance at the forefront. We are excited to join forces and look forward to a more robust offering to meet our clients' growing needs."

About Inbounds.com

Inbounds.com is a fast-growing, tech enabled, performance marketing agency that engages millions of consumers through its owned and operated brands. Leveraging its' technology platform, Control, Inbounds.com is able to handle millions of inquiries and complex multi-channel remarketing campaigns.

Media Contact

David Brook

For Inbounds.com

416.602.9983

david@inbounds.com

View original content:

SOURCE Inbounds.com