Health-Ade Introduces A Different Kind of Feel Good This Dry January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Dry January, as more and more consumers join the "sober-curious" movement, Health-Ade , makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a healthy gut, invites you to choose Health-Ade Kombucha. Touting their bubbly probiotic tea as a deliciously satisfying alternative to alcohol, they'll also be sharing how it's the perfect beverage for when you're hoping to enjoy a sweet moment while still keeping with your new year goals. In their new campaign called "A Different Kind of Feel Good," Health-Ade asks the question: "Who says Dry January has to be boring or restrictive?" Instead, the brand will encourage consumers to find ways to celebrate the new year with gut-healthy, satisfying additions like Health-Ade Kombucha, that makes you feel good from the inside-out.

Dry January has become a cultural moment, with 1 in 5 Americans 1 pledging to take a month-long break from alcohol. For many, resolutions for the new year can mean restrictions and cutting out fun with friends. Health-Ade is rewriting the rules and encouraging consumers to drink kombucha for "A Different Kind of Feel Good" this year, for a delicious alcohol swap that tastes as good as it makes you feel. The campaign will tap a team of creators across TikTok and Instagram who will show their communities how to swap booze for 'booch during Dry January and beyond. These creators include Stephanie Grasso, Tarek Ali, Remi Cruz, Sarah Plantz, Coco Cuenco, Hana Elson, Mona Swain, Hope Woodward, Ewa & Jeremy Ko, and Manon Mathews who speak to a wide swath of lifestyles and will illustrate that swapping kombucha for your usual buzz will actually make you feel good from the inside out. In addition to a strong social media push, you will see Health-Ade's Dry January campaign across paid media, email, website, retail and on-premise, culminating with a mocktail celebration at the end of the month with Listen Bar in New York City.

"At Health-Ade, we believe that feeling good and enjoying yourself can go hand in hand, and we want to invite more people to incorporate kombucha in their daily wellness and happiness routines," says Charlotte Mostaed, Chief Marketing Officer at Health-Ade. "The new year shouldn't be a time to restrict yourself, it should be a moment to reset habits and put self-care first, and what better way to do that than by starting with your gut. Gut health impacts so much more than digestion – it affects mood, immunity, skin health, and more. When you add kombucha to your daily routine, you're getting those belly-boosting probiotics, all in a delicious and bubbly beverage."

The Different Kind of Feel Good campaign is a continuation of Health-Ade's goal to introduce kombucha into more households in North America and educate consumers on the importance of gut health to overall wellness. In 2022 Health-Ade outpaced the category, contributing 36% of overall category growth and topping all brands as the number one gainer in household penetration. Easy to digest messaging and meeting consumers where they are is a key driver of this success and Health-Ade plans to double down on this in 2023.

This Dry January, instead of restrictions, let's say yes to the occasions that bring us joy. Whether you incorporate Health-Ade Kombucha into your brunch, dinner party, happy hour, or end-of-day routine, sip it on its own, or mix into a mocktail, there is something for everyone to enjoy; so wherever the party takes you and whether you're cutting back or cutting out alcohol, you can drink Health-Ade Kombucha for "A Different Kind of Feel Good."

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut-health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 50,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target and more in 16oz single serve bottles (MSRP: $3.99) and 48oz sizes at (MSRP: $8.99). All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics, which many food and beverage products on the market today fail to meet.

