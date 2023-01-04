Element CEO and Co-Founder Molly He to Speak at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.— the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics — announced that Element CEO and Co-Founder Molly He will speak at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco.
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.
