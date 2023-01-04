CEVA and LG Partner to Bring Intelligent Vision Processing to Smart Home Appliances

LG8111 Edge AI SoC Adopts CEVA-XM4 vision DSP to advance the performance and functionality of smart home appliances

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions today announced that LG Electronics (LG) has licensed and deployed the CEVA-XM4 intelligent vision DSP in its Edge AI system-on-chip (SoC) 'LG8111' to advance the user experience of a new generation of smart home appliances. LG is displaying the groundbreaking MoodUP™ refrigerator powered by its new Edge AI SoC and its ThinQ.AI platform at CES 2023, January 5-8, 2023.

The CEVA-XM4 intelligent vision DSP enables a host of new features and applications in smart home appliances that leverage computer vision processing. Moreover, developing applications that combine CEVA-powered computer vision with LG's on-device AI processing allows the LG8111 to deliver a user experience that truly matches their brand and commitment to delivering a better life at home.

Woonsuk Chang, Smart Solution TP Leader, LG commented: "We at LG are always looking to take the user experience to the next level, and our LG8111 Edge AI SoC is the ideal processor for our ThinQ.AI Platform to power our smart home appliances. The CEVA-XM4 intelligent vision DSP provides advanced computer vision and imaging capabilities within the SoC, camera-enabled features in our products."

Ran Snir, Vice President and General Manager of the Vision Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "We are proud to see our CEVA-XM4 DSP adopted by LG in their latest Edge AI SoC. The smart home provides huge opportunities for edge AI, with endless possibilities for innovation to improve the user experience leveraging the camera for embedded vision and AI. We look forward to seeing how LG and its ThinQ.AI developer network advance smart home appliances using intelligent vision and AI."

CEVA's family of computer vision and deep learning platforms help designers to bring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to embedded vision devices within the tight power and cost constraints. The comprehensive, scalable, integrated hardware and software platforms takes an innovative and holistic approach towards the challenges of computer vision and deep learning in edge devices. These complete platform offerings allow developers to efficiently harness the performance of neural networks and machine vision for smartphones, autonomous vehicles, surveillance, robots, drones and other camera-enabled smart devices. Click here for more information about CEVA's Computer Vision & Imaging platforms and processors for AI at the edge.

CEVA at CES 2023

CEVA will showcase a broad range of its latest technologies and CEVA-powered products at CES 2023, January 5th to 8th 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, in CEVA's meeting suite #2937 at the Westgate Hotel. To arrange a viewing or to meet with CEVA's computer vision/AI experts attending the show, contact events@ceva-dsp.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

