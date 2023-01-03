Verismo Therapeutics Expands Quality and Compliance Team

Jacqueline Stief joins Verismo as Head of Quality and Compliance

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics , a clinical-stage CAR T company, Penn spinout, and pioneer of the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced that Jacqueline Stief has joined as the new Head of Quality and Compliance.

Jacqueline has 13 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and cell therapy industry with deep expertise in quality management, including experience in building a quality and compliance program for an autologous cell therapy product from the ground up. Throughout her career, Jacqueline has managed site quality assurance and quality control under a variety of regulatory environments including the US and EU.

"I am excited to join the Verismo team and help the company to deliver life-changing therapies to patients with cancer," said Jacqueline.

"Verismo is dedicated to delivering high quality clinical trials and product to our patients. That is why we are investing in our quality and compliance team at this early stage," said Dr. Bryan Kim, Verismo's chief executive officer. "Jacqueline's deep knowledge of quality and compliance will be an asset for Verismo that will allow us to quickly progress our products from concept to clinic and beyond."

In her previous role as Sr. Director of Quality Operations at Adaptimmune, Jacqueline was responsible for the oversight of Quality Batch Release Operations for US/EU, Quality Control Analytical testing, and Quality Control Microbiology. She was also responsible for developing the Quality modules of the GxP quality system and implementing the Quality policies, and standard operating procedures to establish a compliant manufacturing site at the Philadelphia location. Prior to this role, Jacqueline worked at MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca, in the quality unit responsible for maintaining compliance for vaccine manufacturing.

Jacqueline has her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acting as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells, aids additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those refractory to traditional CAR T cell therapies. Furthermore, the KIR-CAR platform can be combined with many additional emerging technologies, such as in vivo gene engineering, advanced cell manufacturing and reprogramming, combinational therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need."

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, on track to bring its first asset into first-in-human clinical trials in 2023. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

