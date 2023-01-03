Valo Health to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc. ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process, today announced that it will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 9th – 12th.

David Berry, M.D. PhD, Valo's CEO and founder, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM PT (5:30 PM ET) in the Golden Gate Room (31st Fl) at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

Valo's management, investor relations and business development leadership will be attending and available throughout the conference for meetings.

About Valo Health

Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence-driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, New York, NY, and San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer gbell@ valohealth.com

Media: Jennifer Hanley Jhanley@valohealth.com

