Hyundai Motor Group's Supernal collaborates with Microsoft to advance critical technology for Advanced Air Mobility

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to advance autonomy, digital operations and cloud integration technologies for the aviation industry by running Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) on the Microsoft cloud platform. With Microsoft Azure, Supernal can leverage the flexibility and cloud computing power needed to run secure simulations at scale and accelerate its timeline to commercialization. Microsoft benefits from Supernal's deep industry insights and experiences to enhance its customer-driven product innovation, including further enabling AAM companies to test and train simulations.

"In ushering in a new frontier of transportation with Advanced Air Mobility, Supernal has an obligation to ensure safe and secure deployment of eVTOL vehicles," said Dr. Jaiwon Shin, president of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. "We are pleased to collaborate with Microsoft, a software leader, in responsibly advancing AAM autonomous systems and information-sharing."

During the initial phase of the collaboration, Microsoft will provide Supernal early access to Project AirSim, an artificial intelligence (AI)-first simulation platform, to safely build, test, train and validate autonomous aircraft transportation through simulation. Project AirSim uses Azure to generate significant amounts of environment and sensory data to train machine learning models that simulate all phases of flight and variable weather patterns. Project AirSim provides libraries of pretrained AI models and planet-scale 3D environments representing urban and rural landscapes, as well as a partner ecosystem offering synthetic data generation to help accelerate aerial autonomy.

In addition, Supernal is looking to use the Microsoft mixed-reality headset—HoloLens 2—to create augmented reality (AR) applications for future vehicle and manufacturing operations. AR resources could enable efficiencies in future AAM manufacturing and maintenance by providing technicians visual feedback during routine actions and bring engineering support virtually on-site.

Microsoft is a critical ecosystem partner for Supernal to usher complete smart city infrastructure to markets, creating a seamless approach to the customer journey.

"Air transport is a key pillar in the democratization of mobility, connecting more people, goods and places through safe flight experiences," said Ulrich Homann, corporate vice president Cloud + AI at Microsoft. "With the Microsoft Cloud, Supernal can unlock the computing power it takes to build, validate, and deploy electric air vehicles at scale, spurring the commercialization of advanced air mobility solutions."

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

