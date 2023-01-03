Free Webinar - Learning Differences, Brain Trauma, or is it something else?

Fusion hosts a free webinar to help parents understand different learning challenges, and how the power of assessment can reveal them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Education Group will host a free webinar with Neurologics which will help families better understand that traumatic brain injuries are repairable, and the potential recovery paths available to children. A recent study found that 1 in 4 children who suffered a minor head injury are likely to suffer from chronic post-concussion syndrome.

"The science around brain injury is promising and offers countless possibilities to parents seeking guidance and support as they navigate recovery for their children," said Fusion Education Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Ruppert. "Too often we look at brain trauma as an ending. We know that is untrue, and we are pleased to offer families a forum with the experts at Neurologics."

Fusion Education Group is a national leader in personalized learning and this month continues its free virtual webinar series when it hosts Neurologics founder Karen Odell-Barber, MS, CISD and Dallas Hack, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Neurologics Scientific Advisory Board. Families are encouraged to register for the webinar to discover if the trauma from a head injury is impacting their student's learning.

What: Free Webinar, "Neurologics: Helping your child thrive in school and life"

When: January 17, 2023, at 1:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Where: Via Zoom (link will be sent following registration)

How: Register here

The recent study1 "Persistent post-concussive syndrome (PPCS) in children after mild traumatic brain injury is prevalent and vastly underdiagnosed" published in Nature in March 2022 found that 25 percent of the who suffer a traumatic brain injury and are admitted to the Emergency Department may suffer from persistent symptoms years after the acute event and many of their diagnoses is missed by medical professionals involved in their care. Odell-Barber and Hack will help parents gain a better understanding of brain trauma and repair through accurate assessment. They will delve into the assessment process, treatable cognitive impairments, achieving Peak Performance, and discuss traumatic brain injury (TBI), probable causes, and how trauma manifests in behavioral issues and diminished educational functioning.

"It's our hope that with more information in hand, families feel empowered and hopeful about the path to cognitive recovery, as well as educational performance improvement," said Odell-Barber.

Webinar attendees will be introduced to the Neurologics Brain Mapping and Optimization program which can help identify and correct various learning differences, as well as repair damage from a concussion, diagnosed or otherwise.

Odell-Barber founded Neurologics in 2015 and brings more than 25 years of experience as an adolescent and young adult therapist. She is an experienced public speaker and has presented at various behavioral health and neuroscience conferences throughout the US.

COL(R) Hack served as the Director of the Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP) at USAMRMC, where he coordinated trauma research across the Department of Defense, including a major emphasis on Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). He also has appointments as Adjunct Professor of Neurosurgery, University of Pittsburgh and Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University.

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is a revolutionary innovator in personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for more than 9,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that serves students in all 50 states and 33 countries. More information about FEG's national events can be found here. FEG has more than 80 campuses in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

About Neurologics: Headquartered in Southern California, Neurologics is an innovative and highly effective brain function assessment and optimization company utilizing FDA-registered technology and proprietary software. Neurologics Neuroengineering® is applied using qEEG to build and reinforce neural pathways that improve cognitive performance.

1 Persistent post-concussive syndrome in children after mild traumatic brain injury is prevalent and vastly underdiagnosed. Sci Rep 12, 4364 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08302-0

Identifying the source of a child's learning challenge can be difficult. Fusion Education Group will host a webinar with Neurologics to help families understand the path to cognitive recovery, as well as educational performance improvement. (PRNewswire)

