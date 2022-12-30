SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MTCR, OFIX, APEN, and TCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), in connection with the acquisition of MTCR by Equillium, Inc. ("Equillium"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Equillium will issue stock valued at a 25% premium over the net cash delivered at closing, which is estimated to be approximately $26 million. If you own MTCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtcr

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of OFIX by SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OFIX shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of SeaSpine common stock for each OFIX share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.04 based upon SeaSpine' December 21, 2022 closing price of $7.31. If you own OFIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ofix

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of APEN by Boston Scientific Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APEN shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash for each share of APEN common stock owned. If you own APEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apen

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) in connection with the proposed merger of TCFC with Shore Bancshares, Inc. ("Shore"). Under the merger agreement, TCFC shareholders will receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock for each TCFC share, representing implied per-share consideration of $40.71based upon Shore's December 29, 2022 closing price of $17.48. If you own TCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tcfc

