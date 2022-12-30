InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Battery Powered Golf Cart Fan (HOF-305)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got really hot golfing and other commercial portable battery powered fans were not strong enough to satisfy my needs," said an inventor, from Baytown, Texas, "so I invented the STAY COOOL. My design provides a much more powerful output portable blower fan with a greater stored energy source as well as a power charging station."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patented invention provides a portable, battery-powered fan for a golf cart. In doing so, it helps keep a golfer cool and comfortable while riding or sitting in the cart. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it could help to prevent heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses. It also includes a charging station for phones, tablets, golf GPS, etc. The invention features a portable, practical and powerful design that is easy to apply, use and remove so it is ideal for golfers, hunters, fishers campers,etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp