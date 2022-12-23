The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of top press releases from PR Newswire this week
- A satellite built for NASA and the French space agency Centre National d'Études Spatiales (CNES) to observe nearly all the water on our planet's surface lifted off… NASA Launches International Mission to Survey Earth's Water
- IMAX Corporation today announced that moviegoers returned to Pandora in droves with James Cameron's groundbreaking sci-fi sequel… IMAX Delivers Second Biggest Global Opening of All Time with Massive $48.8 Million Debut of James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- There's no place like home for the holidays, but a missed flight could make that journey back… A New Study Reveals How Early You Need to Arrive to Catch Your Flight Across 50 U.S. Airports This Holiday Season
- Voyager Digital Ltd. announced today that its operating company Voyager Digital LLC selected… Voyager Announces Agreement for Binance.US to Acquire Its Assets
- As some Americans face financial stress, holiday joy may be more difficult to come by this year… Financial stress casts a shadow over this holiday season
- LG Electronics is spotlighting its continuing commitment to sustainability… LG To Present ESG Vision for 'Better Life For All' at CES 2023
- 'Tis the season for festive parties, and while the best part of the night… Hefty® Helps You Subtly Secure Party Leftovers with New Scarf
- The Empire State Building (ESB), in partnership with iHeartMedia New York, announced… Empire State Building Announces Special Holiday Music-to-Light Show and Lighting Ceremony with the Backstreet Boys, in Partnership with iHeartMedia
- John Deere announced community investments totaling $55.5 million in 2022… John Deere Reports Record Community Investments in 2022
- After a monumental year, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, has announced that the brand is kicking off 2023 with… Mars Is Back In The Game: M&M'S® Announces A Legendary Return To Super Bowl LVII
