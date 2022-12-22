SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Brunswick Bancorp

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick" or the "Company") (OTC: BRBW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") (NASDAQ: MPB). Under the merger agreement, Brunswick shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn common stock, representing implied per-share consideration of $9.84 based upon Mid Penn's December 20, 2022 closing price of $16.45, or $18.00 in cash for each common share of Brunswick they own, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 50% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Mid Penn common stock. The transaction is valued at approximately $53.9 million.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Brunswick's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Brunswick's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

