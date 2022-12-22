Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. "Let the Sunshine In" as Stars in Hallmark Channel Film and EE1 BMG Recordings

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., EE1 BMG recording artists, christened by Academy Award and Grammy Award winning director Questlove and Music Icon Clive Davis as "The First Couple of Pop and Soul", are back in studio for another album produced by Nic Mendoza, according to Rona Menashe (rona@guttmanpr.com), Co-CEO of Guttman Associates and longtime public relations leader for the 7-time Grammy winning couple. Marilyn and Billy became world famous as co-founders, lead singers and stars of The Original 5th Dimension. Their incredible vocal blend and dynamic solos gave the group 14 gold and platinum recordings. Today, the majority of Original 5th Dimension members can only be seen and heard when Marilyn and Billy record or step on stage.

In 2023, fans are lobbying for the stars to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (rockhall.com). Marilyn and Billy's greatest admirers and advocates include Rock Hall Alums Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Dolly Parton, Iconic artists Michael Feinstein, Vanessa Williams, Liza Minnelli, Audra McDonald, Lynn Whitfield, Anita Baker as well as Motown creator, Berry Gordy Jr.

"This new music will be two records unlike any others. What we're hearing is exciting everyone and one of the releases will synchronize with Marilyn and Billy receiving their second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are the first dynamic duo to have two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars and they are the only African American artists to have two, including Oscar Winner, Hattie McDaniel." said Jon Carrasco (jcarrasco@sterlingwinters.com), Worldwide Creative Director, kathy ireland® Worldwide and Stephen Roseberry (sroseberry@sterlingwinters.com), President and CMO, kathy ireland® Worldwide

Marilyn and Billy who appeared in "A Waltons Thanksgiving" on the CW will appear in "The Waltons' Homecoming", airing on the Hallmark Channel on December 26. All of the Waltons reboots, featuring Marilyn and Billy, as well as Bellamy Young, Logan Shroyer and Richard Thomas, are executive produced by Emmy winning television icon, Sam Haskell for Magnolia Hill at Warner Bros. Discovery. Earlier this year Marilyn and Billy appeared in the Oscar winning film, "Summer of Soul", also broadcast on Hulu.

The new albums will be released by EE1 BMG a subsidiary of kathy ireland® Worldwide. Their last EE1 BMG album "blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons", also produced by Nic Mendoza (nmendoza@sterlingwinters.com), features Jazz Vocalist Natalie Hanna Mendoza and Award winning saxophone artist, Yancyy. Mendoza's production of the couple returns them to the Billboard charts after a 40 year absence and premiered at #1 on iTunes.

"Marilyn and Billy continue to break new barriers and amaze with their bionic voices and talent. It is a great privilege to represent Marilyn and Billy, the only artists who have sustained marriage, recording and television careers in the 1960s, 70s, 80, 90s, 2010s, and 2020s" said Kathy Ireland who, according to WWD, has the "…highest ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history." Kathy Ireland said further, "2023 will also see the launch of Marilyn and Billy's licensing brand, M&B Silver, which will teach all of us how to live healthy wonderful lives at every age." M&B Silver is represented by Lee Mandelbaum ( lee@pricepointbuying.com ) and Linda Mandelbaum ( lmandelbaum@kathyireland.com ) of Price Point Buying Group and Rylex respectively.

Marilyn and Billy are represented in concerts around the world by legendary agent, Ken DiCamillo (kendicamillo6@gmail.com). Marilyn and Billy are managed exclusively by Steve Roseblum(srosenblum@sterlingwinters.com), Executive Vice President, SWC.

