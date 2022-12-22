Growth Opps Strengthens Executive Leadership with Jose A. Vasquez as New Chief Marketing Officer

CLEVELAND, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Opportunity Partners (Growth Opps) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jose A. Vasquez as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. In this role, Vasquez will be responsible for overseeing the organization's marketing strategy and execution, as well as working closely with the rest of the leadership team to identify new growth opportunities and develop effective plans to capitalize on them. He will report directly to Michael Jeans, President & CEO, and serve on the company's executive leadership team.

Jose A. Vasquez, Chief Marketing Officer for Growth Opportunity Partners, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Growth Opportunity Partners appoints Jose Vasquez as CMO, leveraging his 20 years of marketing and tech expertise to drive growth and success for the organization. CEO Michael Jeans said Vasquez's "proven track record" positions him well to help "build our brand and drive impact."

"Jose brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, technology, and business development, including his work as the CEO of QuezMedia, where he has consistently delivered strong results and helped drive growth for many leading non-profit and technology organizations. Jose brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role," said Michael Jeans.

"I am extremely excited to join Growth Opps and help drive the organization's growth and success," Vasquez said. "I believe in the company's values and mission, and I am confident that my marketing and technology expertise and experience will help take the organization to new heights."

"We are thrilled to have Jose join our team as Chief Marketing Officer," said Michael Jeans, CEO of Growth Opps. "His extensive marketing and technology experience and proven track record position him well to help us continue to build our brand and drive impact."

To learn more about Growth Opps or to keep up to date on new developments and activities, please visit www.growthopps.org, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube. You may contact us at (216) 462-0600 or info@growthopps.org.

About Growth Opps

At Growth Opportunity Partners ("Growth Opps"), we offer community development capital, services, and solutions to growing small businesses, primarily located in underserved and disadvantaged, low and moderate income (LMI) communities in Ohio. GO Advisory accesses industry expertise and diverse talent to provide the solutions you need to address challenges your company faces. GO Capital is tailored to fund your business model when you need it. Growth Opps established the GO Green Energy Fund which is the country's first African American led Green Bank and the Green Bank for the State of Ohio, which deploys mission-driven capital to support small to large scale commercial, community, and industrial solar project development in Ohio.

Growth Opps Logo (PRNewsfoto/Growth Opportunity Partners, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Growth Opportunity Partners, Inc.