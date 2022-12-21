Specialty Food Association to Recognize Honorees with Leadership Awards at 47th Winter Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six leaders in the specialty world will be recognized by the Specialty Food Association at the upcoming 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show. In recognition of their contributions to the $175 billion specialty food industry, the honorees will be celebrated on site at the Show on Monday, January 16, at 4pm.

The winners were selected in five areas, expanded this year to include Outstanding Buyer and Emerging Leader awards.

Leadership Awards Honorees

Mike Noonan , Bitchin' Sauce Sustainability,, Bitchin' Sauce

Luke Schneider , Fire Department Coffee Citizenship,, Fire Department Coffee

David Kemp , Village Gourmet/Les Trois Petits Cochons Vision,, Village Gourmet/Les Trois Petits Cochons

Dwight Richmond , Town & Country Markets Outstanding Buyer,, Town & Country Markets

Dani Zuchovicki , The Hatchery (tie) Emerging Leader,, The Hatchery

David Schmunk , African Dream Foods Emerging Leader,, African Dream Foods

"The specialty food industry is full of inspiring individuals advancing their businesses and making a difference in the world," said Denise Purcell, vice president, resource development for the SFA. "We expanded the scope of our Leadership Awards to recognize even more of these remarkable business leaders."

Open only to the trade, the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S. For more information, visit fancyfoodshows.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the SFA Product Marketplace , where buyers discover new products, network and connect with SFA members; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

