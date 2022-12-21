My Eyelab and Stanton Optical to Offer Reliable and Affordable OTC Hearing Aids and Services

Leading Optical Retailers Partner with hearX Group to Provide Customers Access to Hearing Healthcare Solutions

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab and Stanton Optical , leading retail brands of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, will now be offering reliable and affordable OTC hearing aids and services to its customers nation-wide online at stantonoptical.com and myeyelab.com, and in 20 stores across California, Texas, and South Carolina. Both brands are now partnering with hearX Group, a smart digital health solutions company, to provide affordable FDA regulated over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid products and services to provide their customers access to affordable hearing health care solutions.

My Eyelab and Stanton Optical's new OTC hearing aid products will help an estimated 35 million Americans affected by hearing loss find hearing aids suited to their lifestyle. Starting at $199, both brands' new OTC hearing aid products are offered at affordable prices; along with a 45-day risk-free trial; free shipping; as well as extensive product support. The new OTC hearing aid products offered are:

Lexie B1 self-fitting OTC hearing aids Powered by Bose, $849 or $47 for 24 months

Lexie B2 self-fitting OTC hearing aids Powered by Bose, $999 or $49 for 24 months

Go Prime OTC hearing aids, $299

Go Lite OTC hearing aids, $199

Designed to change the way people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss interact with the world, these high-quality hearing aids are FDA regulated and include a number of cutting-edge technology features. The models offer customers different environment settings to choose from, they're rechargeable, and the Lexie B1 and B2 self-fitting hearing aids Powered by Bose are Bluetooth-enabled and pair with the Lexie app. Customers wearing these hearing aids can control them directly from their phone. To help customers assess their hearing loss, both retail brands will also offer a Free Hearing Test available to everyone online and in-store that provides instant results and lets you know if you're a good candidate. Customers will also be able to place an order immediately and book a consultation with product experts.

"With one in five Americans impacted by hearing loss, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical's new OTC hearing aid products and services will help people from all walks of life gain access to reliable and affordable hearing solutions through our stores," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics, parent company of Stanton Optical and My Eyelab. "Our team is excited to be the first optical retailers to expand their health services to include hearing health care, and provide the communities we serve a supportive, customer-centric experience."

OTC hearing aids are an affordable and accessible alternative to purchasing hearing aids the traditional ways. These hearing aids are 80% less in cost when purchased from retailers like My Eyelab and Stanton Optical in-store or online. OTC hearing aids are regulated by the FDA and are designed to help adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical have led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 2.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab and Stanton Optical's success, as its telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

Most Stanton Optical stores offer same day service. You can get an eye exam and your single vision glasses all made the same day due to onsite labs. For convenience, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical offer same day eye exams and walk-ins. They accept most insurance and offer Buy now pay later options, and even without insurance eye exams are free with the purchase of eyeglasses. On top of that, an assortment of over 1,000 eyeglass frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style.

For more information about the brands, visit www.myeyelab.com or www.stantonoptical.com .

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with almost 300 corporate and franchise locations in 29 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

