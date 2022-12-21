Growth Opps CEO Joins Coalition for Green Capital Press Conference

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Opps CEO, Michael Jeans, has been selected to join the Coalition for Green Capital (CGC) in their media coverage of their recent filing with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on their Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

CGC is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy by creating and scaling green banks, which are public-private partnerships that provide financing for clean energy projects. Their filing with the EPA outlines the steps necessary to create a national green bank, which would provide a much-needed source of funding for clean energy projects across the country.

As a leading expert in clean energy financing, Michael Jeans will provide valuable insights and perspectives on CGC's filing and the potential impact of a National Green Bank. He will participate in media interviews and panel discussions and contribute written content to CGC's online platforms.

"I am honored to be a part of this moment to contribute to equitable clean energy financing," said Michael Jeans, CEO of Growth Opps. "We have an opportunity and a responsibility to accelerate a just transition to a clean energy economy that leaves no community or people behind; the Growth Opps | GO Green Energy team is thrilled to play a meaningful role."

About Growth Opps

At Growth Opportunity Partners ("Growth Opps"), we offer community development capital, services, and solutions to growing small businesses, primarily located in underserved and disadvantaged, low and moderate income (LMI) communities in Ohio. GO Advisory accesses industry expertise and diverse talent to provide the solutions you need to address challenges your company faces. GO Capital is tailored to fund your business model when you need it. Growth Opps established the GO Green Energy Fund which is the country's first African American led Green Bank and the Green Bank for the State of Ohio, which deploys mission-driven capital to support small to large scale commercial, community, and industrial solar project development in Ohio.

About Coalition for Green Capital:

The Coalition for Green Capital (CGC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy by creating and scaling Green Banks. Green Banks are public-private partnerships that provide financing for clean energy projects, helping to overcome the barriers to clean energy deployment and accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy.

