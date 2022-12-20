PrizePicks Rings in the Holidays with Atlanta Marine Toys for Tots Donation for Second Year in a Row

Company will Donate $1 Today for Every Four-Pick Flex Entry Made

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest independent Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) operator in North America, today announced that for the second straight year it will give back to the Atlanta community in the form of a holiday donation to the Atlanta chapter of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

PrizePicks will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every four-pick flex entry made today on the PrizePicks platform

As part of the company's "12 Days of Picksmas" campaign, which kicked off on December 14th, PrizePicks will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every four-pick flex entry made today on the PrizePicks platform through 11:59 p.m. ET. Based on average traffic for the day and time of the year, the company believes that this initiative will result in a meaningful five-figure donation.

"As we continue to grow, our Atlanta roots only get stronger and the holidays are the time of year when the commitment to that community is most important," PrizePicks Co-Founder and CEO Adam Wexler said. "The Atlanta Marine Toys for Tots Organization has been a great partner and we're proud to again support their mission of ensuring that all of Atlanta's children are able to share in the joy and warmth of the holiday season this year and in years to come."

This is PrizePicks' second Atlanta Marine Toys for Tot Charity initiative. In addition to its historically Atlanta-focused partnership strategy - which has included promotions with the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons - PrizePicks plans to become even more hyper-focused on the Atlanta community in 2023 with additional charitable and education-based programming.

"We are proud to partner again with PrizePicks this holiday season," said Ted Silvester, Vice President, Marketing and Development of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their support, thousands of less fortunate children will have a magical holiday season."

If you would like to donate or learn more about this chapter of the Toys for Tots organization, please visit their website at https://northatlanta.toysfortots.org/

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest independent daily fantasy sports operator (DFS) in North America. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike.

