Lummus to Provide Digitalization Services to Zhangzhou CHIMEI Chemical Company

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced it has been awarded a contract by Zhangzhou CHIMEI Chemical Co. Ltd. for digitalization services at their petrochemical facility in Gulei, Fujian Province, China.

"This award builds on the previous technology license Lummus provided to CHIMEI and highlights the digital capabilities we can offer to our long-standing customers," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "We provide CHIMEI with best-in-class process technology, plus digital tools and services to optimize the plant for peak performance throughout its life cycle."

Lummus will provide digitalization services including training and process simulation to CHIMEI for its diphenyl carbonate (DPC) unit. In 2021, Lummus was awarded a contract for the license and basic engineering for the same unit. Once the unit is complete, it will be capable of producing 156,000 metric tons per annum of DPC.

Lummus' O3S™ offering is part of a broad array of training and digitalization services the company provides to licensees to meet specific and individual requirements. These services include hands-on opportunities to simulate the operation of the plant, which enables operational teams to run the plant in a safer, more productive way, leading to better performance, higher efficiency and less waste.

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

