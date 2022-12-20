CEFALY Technology Launches Trade-In Program for Purchasers of the New CEFALY Connected Migraine Treatment Device

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device maker CEFALY Technology has announced that owners of older CEFALY devices can trade them in for credit toward the purchase of the all-new CEFALY Connected.

The CEFALY Connected is the first Bluetooth-enabled CEFALY device. It syncs with the CeCe Migraine Management app, giving users the ability to track CEFALY sessions and log migraine attacks on their mobile device. This allows them to better understand their migraine patterns and optimize their treatments. CEFALY Connected also features an improved 7-hour battery life and softer, migraine-friendly indicator lights.

CEFALY, which was first introduced in 2008, is the only FDA-cleared migraine treatment device used for the treatment and prevention of migraine that is available without a prescription. CEFALY devices have been used to treat more than 2 billion migraine attacks to date.

U.S. residents who own any older CEFALY device, from the original CEFALY 1 to the CEFALY DUAL Enhanced, can trade in their old device, no matter the condition. The credit amount depends on the type of device.

To earn a trade-in credit, users should first contact CEFALY Customer Service at 1-844-475-7100

to confirm program eligibility. Customer Service will help customers order the CEFALY Connected and make sure they receive the correct discount.

"With the trade-in program, we want to encourage our longtime customers to try the most technologically advanced CEFALY device to date, " said Jen Trainor McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "The CEFALY Connected delivers the same clinically proven migraine treatment and prevention as earlier devices, while also empowering users with personalized insights into their treatment history and migraine patterns."

At least 39 million Americans live with migraine, which is a complex, debilitating and often misunderstood neurological disorder. Migraine is most often treated with prescription medication, which can have serious side effects and is not always effective. CEFALY is safe, well-tolerated, and clinically proven.

About the CEFALY device:

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the trigeminal nerve. The device offers two distinct treatment options — a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes.

About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium-based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide innovative, ever-evolving technology that enables people with migraine to take control of their treatment and live happier, healthier lives.

