Capio Appoints Three New C-Level Executives Expanding leadership team positions company for continued growth

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capio, one of the largest healthcare asset management companies in the country, announced nine internal leadership promotions, including the establishment of three new executive positions. Caylon Cannon will now serve as Chief Strategy Officer, Trent Rosebrook is now Chief Marketing Officer, and Debbie Mason has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer. The announcements were made by Dan Kutchel, President of Capio, and Chris Veigel, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

In his expanded role, Cannon will add to his current account management responsibilities. He will spearhead Capio's Strategy team, lead a new portfolio management team, and test new consumer products. His additional responsibilities will ensure all teams and internal agencies continue to deliver the best-in-class experience outlined in Capio's Patient Bill of Rights.

Rosebrook's responsibilities will expand from his current focus on Capio marketing and sales operations to include stewardship of all internal and external marketing communications for Capio, and for independent financial wellness company, BuoyFi.

Mason will work closely with Veigel to report on all aspects of the company's financial operations. She also will be responsible for managing capital assets, including tax planning and compliance. Mason will report to Veigel, and Cannon and Rosebrook will report to Kutchel.

Kutchel and Veigel announced that six other senior leaders were promoted in recognition of their contributions to the company's 400% growth over the past four years, and to continue building the leadership team needed to support the company's new mission.

These promotions include:

Director of Enterprise Systems Rob Grafath named Vice President of Enterprise Systems

Director of Strategy Management Jason Richards now serving as Vice President, Consumer Strategies

Vice President, Patient Advocacy Jenny deHoyos named Senior Vice President, Operations and Patient Advocacy

Katie Nelson , Vice President, Operations at BuoyFi named Vice President, Operational Performance for Capio

Director of Decision Science, Courtney Drummond now serving as Vice President, Decision Science

Matthew Hogan , Vice President, Human Resources assuming the role of Senior Vice President, Human Resources.

"These well-deserved promotions recognize the talented leaders who are helping us evolve and win in a rapidly-changing industry," said Kutchel. "From strategy and marketing to systems, people, and operations, we're investing across the business to help our clients and consumers achieve financial stability and long-term wellness."

About Capio

Capio helps healthcare providers and physician organizations increase cashflow while lowering their bad debt expense and delivering compassionate, flexible resolution solutions to millions of patients burdened by medical debt. To date, Capio has acquired and provided consumer services with more than $41B in patient accounts receivable via partnerships alongside more than 900 provider clients across the United States. Capio is an advocate for patient-centric collections and offers tools to help patients pay what they can afford and achieve long-term financial wellness.

