BET99 SIGNS NEW MULTI-YEAR CANADIAN PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE AND PARTNERS TO LAUNCH NHL'S NEW FREE-TO-PLAY PREDICTIVE GAME

"NHL PrePlay" will use NHL Edge (Puck & Player Tracking) data to generate predictions; "NHL PrePlay" will offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and top prize of CA$100,000

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian-based premium online sports betting, casino and free-to-play company BET99 and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new multi-year partnership naming BET99 an Official Partner of the NHL.

BET99 will partner with the NHL to launch their new Free-to-Play game called "NHL PrePlay", and fans in Canada can access it now at www.nhl.com/NHLPrePlay. Each game day during the NHL season, fans will be provided a set of predictive outcome-based questions. Questions will include "Who will win tonight's game?", as well as queries using NHL Edge (Puck & Player Tracking) data, such as "Which of these players will have the hardest shot?" Fans will be awarded points based on correct answers and the top points recipient for the 2022-23 NHL season will be crowned the Grand Prize winner and receive CA$100,000.

"NHL PrePlay" will include some of the most robust prizing the NHL has ever offered. Additional prizing includes NHL Shop gift cards, weekly ticket giveaways and a monthly trip giveaway to an NHL tentpole event (e.g., NHL Winter Classic®) of the winner's choice.

BET99 will also receive broadcast exposure for its various brands through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League's advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during U.S.-based NHL regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet throughout the agreement's term. The new agreement also provides an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect BET99's brands with NHL fans through the NHL's vast marketing, digital, and social media channels.

"This partnership is groundbreaking for Canadian hockey and sports fans," said Jared Beber, CEO of BET99. "NHL PrePlay will amplify fan engagement and excitement around NHL games, especially the prizes, which include access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Designed to support our focus on education within the gaming space, the game offers opportunities for players to explore the space and become more knowledgeable without making real-money wagers. Not only is the NHL PrePlay program innovative and a great access point for new and potential bettors, but the educational aspect also fits well with our focus on responsible gaming. We'll also leverage our partnership with NHL star Auston Matthews, taking this agreement to the next level."

"We're thrilled to partner with BET99 and to promote BET99.ca and BET99.net on this unique and innovative Free-To-Play platform," said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. "This collaborative partnership has allowed us to create an entirely new Free-to-Play game that will focus on delivering a fun and immersive game to our fans, while also providing a level of access and prizing that we haven't seen before in our sport."

As a leading Canadian online sports betting, casino and free-to-play company, BET99 understands the importance of responsible gambling and offers a range of tools, tips and support options to ensure that players are educated on responsible gambling practices and engage in sensible and safe game play.

About Sports Venture Holdings and BET99

Sports Venture Holdings Inc. is a holding company of subsidiaries that operate the market-leading BET99 brands. It offers premium online sports betting and casino platforms to Ontarians, and free-to-play products throughout Canada, leveraging the brand's unique understanding of the country's regional differences to create localized, diverse products tailored to each market. The company also boasts a number of unique Canadian partnerships, including UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, NHL All-Star Auston Matthews, two-time Olympian Alysha Newman, international soccer star Sebastian Giovinco, the Ottawa Senators, Live Nation, Postmedia, CF Montreal, the Montreal Alouettes and now, the NHL.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

