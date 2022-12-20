Barton Walter & Krier announces new Tax Director

BWK promotes Ben Johnson to provide tax compliance, planning services

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton, Walter & Krier P.C. (BWK) – a CPA and consulting firm – is pleased to promote Ben Johnson to Tax Director. Johnson brings more than 20 years of tax experience to the role, including over five years with BWK. Johnson began his new position in December 2022.

As Tax Director, Johnson will provide tax compliance and planning services to closely held businesses and high-net-worth individuals. His various responsibilities will include enhancing tax client service and delivery; supporting the CEO and HR; and assisting in firm strategy and development.

"Ben is a forward-looking leader who has gained the trust of the BWK team," said BWK CEO Jay Trumbower. "His wealth of financial experience and deep understanding of excellent client service and team partnership will serve him well in this position."

Johnson has years of experience in both tax management and accounting. He has worked for BWK since 2016 as Tax Manager and Senior Tax Manager. Before his tenure at BWK, he worked as a Tax Accountant with James T Brems CPA, a firm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In addition to client service, he specializes in maintaining a high standard while partnering with team members.

"I am honored and excited for this next challenge as Tax Director," said Johnson. "It is an opportunity to further expand the firm's commitment to accuracy while providing a high value to our clients."

Johnson is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant, has over 20 years of experience as a tax professional, and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, IA.

About BWK: Barton, Walter & Krier, P.C. is a full-service CPA firm that provides accounting, tax, and consulting services to a variety of middle market and small businesses. With big firm experience and a small firm approach, BWK has broad industry expertise and a commitment to high-touch, client-focused service. Learn more about BWK by visiting www.bwkaccounting.com.

