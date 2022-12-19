MEDICX HEALTH'S MX#™ NAMED ONE OF THE MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS OF 2022 BY PM360

Patent-pending ID Resolution technology offers a significant improvement in reach and resolution to brand eligible patients, including those with rare diseases and cancers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Health, a proven leader in ID resolution, audience design, campaign activation, and measurement analytics for the life sciences industry, today announced that its newly launched deterministic cookieless ID Resolution technology, MX#™, has been named as one of the most innovative products of 2022 by PM360.

MX# can drive marketing programs that yield better script performance and ultimately better health outcomes.

Medicx developed MX# because current and emerging media and patient-level ID Resolution methodologies reliant on first party data are not yielding satisfactory results for programmatic and omnichannel marketing. While Google Chrome isn't set to deprecate third-party cookies until 2024, other popular browsers like Safari, Firefox, and Edge already block third-party tracking by default. Combined, these browsers represent more than 26% of internet users as of November 2022. That growing gap is a tremendous lost opportunity for pharmaceutical brand reach.

"The entire team at Medicx is honored to be recognized for our innovation by PM360," commented Medicx CEO, Michael Weintraub. "The recognition reinforces our belief that MX# can drive marketing programs that yield better script performance and ultimately better health outcomes. With our focus exclusively on life sciences, Medicx goes to extraordinary lengths to ensure that privacy and safety compliance is paramount in our execution."

MX#'s patent-pending processes hone reach and engagement of brand eligible patients and the HCPs who treat them. Unlike probabilistic ID resolution options that rely on volumes of aggregated data, look-alike audiences, or publisher opt-in requirements, MX# taps into Medicx' vast warehouse of consumer preference data and matches them to real-world evidence including medical and prescription claims, aggregated to hyper local geography groups based on our Micro-Neighborhood® patented targeting technology. The combined platform optimizes audience quality and brand impact.

About Medicx Health

Medicx Health leverages real world evidence with innovative SaaS analytics to drive clinical and commercial strategy and execution with measurable ROI for hundreds of life sciences brands. The company's patented Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting technology fuels the industry's highest quality performance for consumer and healthcare provider audiences. Medicx uniquely supports brand and agency clients to plan optimized audience targets, execute efficient omni-channel engagement, as well as measure performance across all channels in a single closed-loop and privacy-compliant environment. Visit medicxhealth.com to learn more.

