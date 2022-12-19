InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Vehicle Mirror Housings (SCO-130)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While traveling for vacations, I always have trouble cleaning insect remains off my external mirrors. I thought there should be a protective cover for the mirror housings," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the SIDE-VIEW MIRROR COVER. My design helps to protect and preserve the original appearance and condition of the mirrors."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the mirror housings on a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the accumulation of insects on the mirror housings. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it offers an attractive appearance. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

