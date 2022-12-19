InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Filter for Oscillating Fans (SCO-255)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to clean the air of dust and other particulate matter when using an oscillating fan," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the CLEAN BREEZE FAN FILTER. My design would enhance safety and convenience and it would not require any permanent alterations to the fan itself."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved filter cover for any floor-standing oscillating fan. In doing so, it helps keep the fan guard and blades clean. It also helps clean the air during fan usage and it could create an improved airborne environment. The invention features an effective design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp