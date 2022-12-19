Computerworld Names Connectria to 2023 List of Best Places to Work in IT

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry's Computerworld (http://www.computerworld.com) announces Connectria as a 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

"Connectria is proud of the welcoming environment we have created for our talented teams. While new technologies emerge, and mission critical needs evolve, one force remains consistent in an industry of constant change – the character and integrity of the Connectria team," noted Amar K. Patel, Connectria President and CEO.

Comprised of industry veterans with years of experience as well as new talent trained on the latest technology, the Connectria team is characterized by passion and personal commitment to relentless customer satisfaction. What started 26 years ago as a small company has flourished into a leading, well-respected, global technology solutions provider. This award further highlights Connectria's ongoing commitment to supporting our employees.

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, Global Content Director, Foundry, "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria helps businesses realize their cloud vision with end-to-end hosting and managed services, from IBM i to the public cloud, backed by industry-leading SLAs and an award-winning, customer-centric culture. Connectria is the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in North America and a recognized IBM business partner with demonstrated excellence driving business growth. Connectria has also become a leader in delivering end-to-end cloud migration and managed services as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website www.computerworld.com, strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at http://www.foundryco.com .

