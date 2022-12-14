Progressive Diagnostics Opens New Shelton Patient Service Center

Leading Fairfield County Clinical Laboratory Expands Services

TRUMBULL, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Diagnostics has moved its patient lab testing center from Commerce Drive to the Shelton Pointe medical office building located at 2 Trap Falls, Suite 105 in Shelton.

Progressive Diagnostics - Same Day Results (PRNewswire)

The Fairfield County-based clinical laboratory's move accommodates the expansion of its patient-focused services, including various blood and urine drug tests, along with COVID-19 PCR, rapid antigen, and antibody tests. All Progressive Diagnostics' lab testing centers offer same-day results for COVID-19, flu, RSV, and antibody tests and accepts commercial, Medicare and Medicaid insurances.

The newly remodeled facility is located adjacent to the Progressive Institute, an outpatient mental health and substance use treatment facility that offers Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), recovery coaching, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs. Progressive Institute also accepts commercial, Medicare and Medicaid insurances.

"We are expanding our clinical and analytic capabilities to better serve the wellness needs of the people of Fairfield County," commented Curt Kuliga, CEO and founder of Progressive Diagnostics and the Progressive Institute.

"This is an important strategic move that establishes the Progressive group of companies as the only integrated care provider of its kind to serve more people along their wellness journeys," Kuliga continued.

The 5,000 square foot, first floor location gives residents of Fairfield County easy access to Progressive Diagnostics' laboratory tests. The new patient service center is located at the intersection of Trap Falls Road and Bridgeport Avenue and is open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"We are grateful for the continued support from the community that makes this expansion possible. We will be introducing more lab and provider services and conveniences in the coming months so individuals can make important health and wellness decisions for themselves and their families," said Kuliga.

Progressive Diagnostics is best known in the local medical community for serving pain management, addiction medicine, mental health, and primary care providers with unmatched turn-around times for all its tests while maintaining the highest quality standards. Using proprietary algorithms, Progressive Diagnostics offers the next generation of laboratory services focused on improving patient experience, achieving greater efficiencies, and reducing costs in the delivery of care.

About Us

Progressive Diagnostics is an integrated medical management and clinical analytics laboratory, specializing in serving pain management, addiction medicine, mental health, and primary care providers and their patients. Founded in 2014, Progressive Diagnostics is part of the Progressive Group of companies that also includes the Progressive Institute and Progressive Health Dynamics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Progressive Diagnostics