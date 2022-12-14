InCoax receives add-on order of USD 96k (SEK 975k) from the US based Fiber/LAN operator

InCoax receives add-on order of USD 96k (SEK 975k) from the US based Fiber/LAN operator

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InCoax has won an add-on order from the US based Fiber/LAN operator to add to the 4.0M USD order value already placed for 2023. The order amounts to USD 96 thousand (SEK 975 thousand) and will be delivered and invoiced during the second and fourth quarter of 2023.

The operator is adding to the earlier orders for 2023 to ensure the expansion that the operator intends to carry out with the InCoax solution. This has resulted in an additional order that ensures availability of products for the 2023.

Learn more about InCoax and its MultiGigabit solutions here.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 15.15 CET on December 14, 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com

+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) is reusing existing property coaxial networks for broadband access in Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally.

The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliant, cost-effective and non-intrusive complement to fiber, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Augment Partners AB, tel. +46 8-604 22 55 info@augment.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15562/3684724/1737907.pdf Pressrelease order USA (EN) 221214 final

View original content:

SOURCE InCoax Networks AB