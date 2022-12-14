Crown Paper Group Announces Will Lindsay as Chief Executive Officer

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Paper Group announced today that Will Lindsay has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective December 19, 2022. Lindsay most recently served as Senior Director, Global Papers Strategy and Product Optimization at WestRock and brings to this role extensive experience across the paper and packaging industry. Crown Paper Group, including Port Townsend Paper Company and Crown Corrugated Company, is an integrated mill and containerboard operation with a strategic presence in the growing markets of the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada.

"We are very fortunate to have Will leading Crown Paper Group," said Randy Nebel, Chairman of the Crown Paper Group Board of Directors. "This is an exciting and transformative time at Crown and Will brings the sector knowledge and leadership we need as we chart the course for a great future for Crown Paper Group," added Nebel.

Port Townsend Paper Corporation is a leading provider of high-quality recycled and virgin kraft containerboard, kraft pulp and specialty products in Port Townsend, Washington. The company's two converting facilities, known as Crown Packaging and Boxmaster, operate with extensive customer reach and distribution capabilities throughout British Columbia and Alberta.

Lindsay brings to Crown Paper Group more than three decades of experience in the paper and packaging industry, including leadership across global sales and marketing, supply chain, and product performance. He has held various positions at Longview Fibre Paper & Packaging Inc., KapStone Paper & Packaging Inc., and WestRock.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Crown team and looking forward to working with my new colleagues to strengthen the business, positioning us for long-term market leadership. This is a special company with a great history and significant potential for growth. We will be great community stewards and a trusted partner for existing and future customers. I can't wait to get to work," said Lindsay.

About Crown Paper Group

Crown Paper Group is a leading independent regional containerboard business. Crown operates an integrated containerboard mill, two converting facilities and three company-operated distribution centers, and has a strategic presence in the growing markets of the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada.

