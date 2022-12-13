Warshaw Burstein's Fertility Law Group Partners with Gays With Kids for First-of-Its-Kind Legal Guide on Surrogacy and IVF

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warshaw Burstein, LLP, a full-service law firm in New York City, today announced that its Fertility Law Group, led by partners and co-chairs Alexis L. Cirel and Eric Wrubel, has partnered with Gays With Kids (GWK) to create a first-of-its-kind video legal guide to surrogacy and IVF for gay men seeking to build their families in this way.

The Surrogacy & IVF Legal Guide is accessible only through GWK Academy. Eight engaging videos cover topics ranging from egg donor and surrogacy agreements to establishing legal parental rights when using surrogacy. The Fertility Law Group also provides an analysis of the impact of the overturning of Roe v. Wade on surrogates and intended dads alike.

Brian Rosenberg, CEO of Gays With Kids and the creator of GWK Academy, said, "We are proud to add Warshaw Burstein's Fertility Law Group to our exclusive group of selected family-building partners, as Alexis and Eric are pioneers in LGBTQ+ family-building, and they bring a national network of connections able to support GWK Academy clients anywhere they live."

Ms. Cirel was excited when Mr. Rosenberg approached her with the idea to make the videos because it "allowed us present complex legal issues in a format that is easily digestible and readily accessible to GWK's clients nationwide."

The guide features interviews with Ms. Cirel and Mr. Wrubel, each of whom is recognized by their peers as legal leaders who are helping to create families through surrogacy and assisted reproduction.

"This video legal library is unique, not only because of the content, but because GWK's clients are getting this information from those who practice in this area and have created the laws in it," added Mr. Wrubel.

Ms. Cirel is a leader in the complex area of surrogacy and reproductive law. She was one of the leading advocates for the passage of New York's Child-Parent Security Act, the gold standard for laws like it country-wide, including protections for surrogates.

By obtaining several precedent-setting legal decisions, Mr. Wrubel has successfully expanded the pathways to parentage for LGBTQ+ individuals, who can now raise families under the full protection of the law in New York.

Their mutual understanding of these complex issues applies to parents nationally and is highlighted in the video series.

View original content:

SOURCE Warshaw Burstein, LLP