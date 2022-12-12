DuJour Media's CEO & Founder Jason Binn Announces his 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Monday, December 12th, DuJour Media's CEO & Founder Jason Binn and cover star Salma Hayek Pinault celebrate its 10th anniversary in The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel New York along with boldface names bringing the best of the best to Manhattan.

Salma Hayek/DuJour.com (PRNewsfoto/DuJour Media) (PRNewswire)

It only gets better as our DuJour's winning team consistently sets out to be the best at what we do

The 10th anniversary issue of DuJour Magazine showcases the gorgeous and talented actress and producer. Hayek is showcased in a stunning twelve page editorial in the Winter issue, photographed and styled with DuJour's award-winning editorial team. Hayek returns in two new exciting films: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (out December 21st) and Magic Mike's Last Dance, co-starring actor Channing Tatum, coming this February.

In Hayek's cover and featured story, the indomitable Academy Award nominee speaks candidly about topics ranging from her famous costars to not using email or a computer, her relationship with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, chairman, CEO, and owner of Kering and Artémis. Shot the striking and sexy images of her in the best of this season's fashion looks Photographed at the NoMad Hotel in London.

About DuJour

DuJour is a luxury lifestyle media brand focusing on fashion entertainment, art, travel, and business with unrivaled access to an audience of the most affluent and influential consumers and readers who seek out our unique, exclusive, and engaging content celebrating the people and places in the top ten markets in the country.

Through our dynamic and multi-integrated platforms, DuJour reaches a highly coveted self-selecting and opt-in audience of more than 3.5 million individuals in our quarterly wheelhouse. DuJour's universe represents the nation's wealthiest and the most affluent and influencial readers in the US. This is all captured and celebrated with both its national and local coverage in its quarterly distribution wheelhouse.

From day one in the fall of 2012, CEO & Founder Jason Binn and DuJour Media set out to be one, if not the first, media company to connect content and commerce both online and off.

Binn states, "It only gets better as our DuJour's winning team consistently sets out to be the best at what we do, continuing to embody our tagline: "where luxury lives."

Source:

Pat Davis

Dujour Media

646-706-7669

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuJour Media