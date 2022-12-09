THE POINTS GUY AWARDS RECOGNIZED INDUSTRY LEADERS - INCLUDING DELTA AIR LINES, CHASE, AMERICAN EXPRESS & VIKING CRUISES - AT CEREMONY IN NEW YORK CITY

Event Honored Excellence In Travel, Loyalty and Credit Cards
Betty Who Performed in Surprise Appearance
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted travel media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, announced the winners of the 2022 TPG Awards at a ceremony in New York City. Delta Air Lines, Chase, American Express and Viking Cruises were among the many industry leaders recognized for innovation in travel, loyalty and credit cards. During the event, The Points Guy honored Paul Veneto of Paulie's Push, an annual event that shines a light on first responders and crew members who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee, both of whom serve as inspiration to travelers around the world.
The celebration concluded with a surprise musical performance from Betty Who and an after party with music from DJ Lina Bradford. Travel icons and TV personalities who attended the event included former Bachelor Star and Airline Pilot Peter Weber aka "Pilot Pete" and former Bachelor Contestant Kelley Flanagan; Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno and Jackie Goldschneider; Entertainment Personality, Comedian and Media Entrepreneur Claudia Oshry and "Boy With No Job" Personality Ben Soffer; Reality Star Darcey Silva; Fashion Designer Brian Atwood; Entrepreneur and CEO Randi Zuckerberg; Comedian Taylor Strecker; and more.
"We are so thankful to our readers, industry innovators, generous sponsors and special guests for joining us in our return to the TPG Awards ceremony and celebrating such a milestone year in travel and loyalty programs," said The Points Guy Founder Brian Kelly. "After a three year hiatus, it has been a pleasure to be together in person to celebrate the brands committed to making travel dreams a reality."
Since 2018, The Points Guy has recognized the best in airlines, travel, credit cards, and loyalty programs through the annual TPG Awards. Nominees for the TPG Awards are broken up into two categories: The Editors' Choice Awards, as determined by the TPG editorial team, and the Readers' Choice Awards, as voted on by the general public online.
A full list of awards winners can be found below:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Bilt Mastercard
- American Express® Business Gold Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Bilt Mastercard
- American Express® Business Gold Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- Delta SkyMiles
- Delta Sky Club
- Delta SkyMiles
- Delta Sky Club
- Marriott Bonvoy
- Ritz-Carlton
- Holiday Inn Express
- Marriott Bonvoy
- Ritz-Carlton
- Holiday Inn Express
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Viking Cruises
- Disney Cruise Line
- Viking Cruises
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Viking Cruises
- Disney Cruise Line
- Viking Cruises
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Bilt Mastercard
- American Express® Business Gold Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Bilt Mastercard
- American Express® Business Gold Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- Delta SkyMiles
- Delta Sky Club
- Delta SkyMiles
- Delta Sky Club
- Marriott Bonvoy
- Ritz-Carlton
- Holiday Inn Express
- Marriott Bonvoy
- Ritz-Carlton
- Holiday Inn Express
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Viking Cruises
- Disney Cruise Line
- Viking Cruises
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Viking Cruises
- Disney Cruise Line
- Viking Cruises
- American Express Global Lounge Collection
- Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
- Bilt Mastercard/Bilt Rewards
- American Express Global Lounge Collection
- Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
- Bilt Mastercard/Bilt Rewards
- American Executive Platinum
- Air Canada Aeroplan
- American Airlines Loyalty Points
- United Club Fly
- Singapore Suites
- Qatar Qsuite
- KLM
- JetBlue
- United Airlines international expansion
- American Executive Platinum
- Air Canada Aeroplan
- American Airlines Loyalty Points
- United Club Fly
- Singapore Suites
- Qatar Qsuite
- KLM
- JetBlue
- United Airlines international expansion
- World of Hyatt Globalist
- IHG One Rewards
- Galactic Starcruiser
- Conrad Los Angeles
- Gleneagles Townhouse
- World of Hyatt Globalist
- IHG One Rewards
- Galactic Starcruiser
- Conrad Los Angeles
- Gleneagles Townhouse
- Norwegian Cruise Line Latitudes Rewards
- Disney Wish
- Norwegian Prima's Food Hall
- Antarctica
- Viking Cruises: The Hangar
- Norwegian Cruise Line Latitudes Rewards
- Disney Wish
- Norwegian Prima's Food Hall
- Antarctica
- Viking Cruises: The Hangar
- New York-LaGuardia (LGA)
- Delta Sky Club, Los Angeles (LAX)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Malama Hawaii
- Hilton connecting rooms
- Orlando
- New Zealand
- New York-LaGuardia (LGA)
- Delta Sky Club, Los Angeles (LAX)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Malama Hawaii
- Hilton connecting rooms
- Orlando
- New Zealand
- American Express Global Lounge Collection
- Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
- Bilt Mastercard/Bilt Rewards
- American Express Global Lounge Collection
- Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
- Bilt Mastercard/Bilt Rewards
- American Executive Platinum
- Air Canada Aeroplan
- American Airlines Loyalty Points
- United Club Fly
- Singapore Suites
- Qatar Qsuite
- KLM
- JetBlue
- United Airlines international expansion
- American Executive Platinum
- Air Canada Aeroplan
- American Airlines Loyalty Points
- United Club Fly
- Singapore Suites
- Qatar Qsuite
- KLM
- JetBlue
- United Airlines international expansion
- World of Hyatt Globalist
- IHG One Rewards
- Galactic Starcruiser
- Conrad Los Angeles
- Gleneagles Townhouse
- World of Hyatt Globalist
- IHG One Rewards
- Galactic Starcruiser
- Conrad Los Angeles
- Gleneagles Townhouse
- Norwegian Cruise Line Latitudes Rewards
- Disney Wish
- Norwegian Prima's Food Hall
- Antarctica
- Viking Cruises: The Hangar
- Norwegian Cruise Line Latitudes Rewards
- Disney Wish
- Norwegian Prima's Food Hall
- Antarctica
- Viking Cruises: The Hangar
- New York-LaGuardia (LGA)
- Delta Sky Club, Los Angeles (LAX)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Malama Hawaii
- Hilton connecting rooms
- Orlando
- New Zealand
- New York-LaGuardia (LGA)
- Delta Sky Club, Los Angeles (LAX)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Malama Hawaii
- Hilton connecting rooms
- Orlando
- New Zealand
Please visit https://thepointsguy.com/awards/ to learn more.
The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content, newsletter, and app consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.8 million followers across social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok).
CONTACT: tpg@ssmandl.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The Points Guy