Alameda Health System's and Alameda County Public Health Department's BElovedBIRTH Black Centering Receives The 2022 Quality Leader Award Top Honor

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Health System (AHS) received the 2022 Quality Leader Awards (QLA) Top Honor for the BElovedBIRTH Black Centering program, which is administered in partnership with the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency's Public Health Department (ACPHD). The QLA Awards recognize one top honorary and five additional public health care systems for their outstanding and innovative efforts to advance high-quality, equitable care. They are presented by the California Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems (CAPH) and the California Health Care Safety Net Institute (SNI) .

Jyesha Wren, BElovedBIRTH Black Centering Program Director and Alameda Health System Midwife, accepting the 2022 Quality Leader Awards (QLA) Top Honor on behalf of Alameda Health System. (PRNewswire)

Alameda Health System (AHS) received the 2022 Quality Leader Awards (QLA) Top Honor for the BElovedBIRTH Black Centering program.

Rooted in birth justice, BElovedBIRTH Black Centering addresses the Black maternal and infant health crisis and promotes prenatal and postpartum wellness for Black birthing people. Delivered in partnership with AHS, ACPHD Perinatal Equity Initiative's EmbraceHer program, and a team of Black midwives, doulas, and advocates, BElovedBIRTH modifies the centering pregnancy model of group perinatal care to meet the unique needs of Black birthing people. Since launching in 2020, BElovedBIRTH has made significant, quantitative reductions in preterm births and the rate of babies born with low birth weight. For more information, watch this video featuring BElovedBIRTH program leaders and patients.

"I'm honored that BElovedBIRTH has been recognized statewide by public health systems and health care leaders. I hope this prestigious award brings attention to racism-based disparities impacting Black birth experiences and outcomes," said BElovedBIRTH Black Centering Program Director and Alameda Health System Midwife Jyesha Wren.

"Alameda County Public Health Department's Maternal Paternal Child and Adolescent Health program understands that racism is a root cause of the maternal health crisis in this country, and we prioritize building partnerships with groundbreaking institutions such as Alameda Health System to increase respectful care, and birth equity in perinatal and postpartum care," said Daphina Melbourne, Alameda County Public Health Department's Perinatal Equity Initiative and Reproductive Equity Coordinator. "We know that this improves Black maternal and infant health outcomes for Alameda County's Black/African Diasporic community members."

The 2022 QLA winners were announced at the CAPH/SNI Annual Conference which brings together leaders from across California's public health care systems to celebrate the year's accomplishments and learn from other experts in the field.

"It is an honor to recognize and celebrate the incredible efforts of our six winners and their innovative approaches to ensure equitable, patient-centered, and high-quality care," said Giovanna Giuliani, Executive Director, SNI. "This year's QLA winners represent just a glimpse of the inspiring work happening on the ground across all public health care systems as they continue to chart a path forward in this COVID-endemic world."

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, four ambulatory care wellness centers, four post-acute facilities and the only psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org

About CAPH and SNI

California Health Care Safety Net Institute (SNI) and its partner, the California Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems (CAPH) , represent California's 21 public health care systems, which form the core of the state's health care safety net. They primarily serve individuals from underrepresented communities, including persons of color, individuals experiencing financial hardship or homelessness, and individuals with complex social and medical needs. As a trade association, CAPH works to advance policy and advocacy efforts that strengthen the capacity of its members to ensure access to comprehensive, high quality, equitable health care. SNI supports California's public health care systems by informing policy development, providing reporting expertise, and facilitating learning within and across member systems.

Contact:

Eleanor Ajala

Manager, Media and Communications

Alameda Health System

(510) 421-9222

eajala@alamedahealthsystem.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alameda Health System