RESIDES CEO COLETTE STEVENSON ELECTED AS DIRECTOR FOR COUNCIL OF MULTIPLE LISTING SERVICES

Three-Year Term Starts in January 2023 Focused on Advancing the CMLS Mission and Strategic Priorities

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary new equity-ownership model for its members, announced today that Colette Stevenson, CEO, was elected as a Director for The Council of Multiple Listing Services. She and four MLS executives will assume their new roles on January 1, 2023 and will serve for a three-year term. The Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) is the professional trade organization that serves the Multiple Listing Services industry and represents 1.7 million subscribers.

Stevenson was successfully elected as a Director by the general membership of CMLS. The CMLS Board of Directors work to advance the multiple listing services by supporting the CMLS mission and strategic priorities. The 4 other new directors elected are:

Brad Bjelke , CEO of UtahRealEstate.com ( Utah )

Jeff Bosch , CEO of IRES, LLC ( Colorado )

Shelley Specchio , CEO of MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative ( Indiana )

Rob Wagoner , Senior VP & MLS Director, Heartland Multiple Listing Service ( Kansas & Missouri )

Stevenson and the newly elected directors will join current directors; Brian Donnellan, CEO of Bright MLS (Maryland); Faith Geronimo, CEO and President of Hawaii Information Services (Hawaii); and Nicole Jensen, CEO of realMLS (Florida).

"I am honored to be elected to the CMLS Board of Directors," Stevenson said. 'I will continue to be a champion of change in MLS and bring new ideas and fresh perspectives to the table. I want to lead and drive the needed transformation of the MLS industry for the betterment of the entire real estate eco-system because in doing so, we all win,' she added.

Stevenson has been on the forefront of leading change in MLS for years. She attends conferences, speaks about dramatic change affecting MLSs and is committed to building the MLS of the future – an MLS without boundaries - that empowers and compensates brokers for their valuable listing data.

"I also want to leave MLS better than it was when I started. I want to influence the future of MLS and be part of the team that makes it happen," Stevenson said. "I have always believed that it is rewarding to be a part of something BIGGER and will leave a lasting positive impact on the industry for generations to come."

